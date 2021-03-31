Manti bats silent in

game against Union

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

3-31-2021

CASTLE DALE—The Manti baseball team looked solid on defense in their only game last week, even if the offense wasn’t up to snuff.

The Templars fell to Union, 2-1, in a defensive matchup last Tuesday on the road to move to 4-3 on the season. This loss marked an 0-1 start to region play for Manti. Despite continuing to display solid defense, the Templars were held to a single run or less for the second time this season.

Manti struggled to get off the plate, totaling only two hits in seven innings and zero RBIs. Sophomore Bryce Boehrer had the lone run for Manti, while freshman Braxton Henningson had the other hit.

At the mound, senior Jason Nelson turned in a great performance despite the loss, pitching nine total strikeouts with only three hits in 26 batters faced. Behind Nelson, however, the Templars struggled with the Union baserunners as Union managed to steal six bases.

Coach Jim Nelson wasn’t available to comment on this story.

Manti’s hitting remains capable if not consistent, averaging 7.6 runs per game. Their defense allows 5.3 runs per game.

Manti will be resting easy this week and will take on Delta next Tuesday.