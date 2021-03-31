Lady Templars remain undefeated after mercy

ruling ends Juab hopes

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

3-31-2021

MANTI—Manti softball Coach Susan Hatch said that the Lady Templars “have so much to improve upon.”

More improvement on this year’s squad is looking like a scary thought to the rest of 3A as Manti routed Juab, 18-1, ending the game on a mercy rule in just the top of the third inning.

“We are never content with where we are, as we feel we have so much to improve on,” Hatch said.

The Lady Templars needed only two innings to blow the Wasps to smithereens, scoring 13 runs in the bottom of the second inning. Junior Katelon Crouch had five RBIs and two home runs, leading seven different Manti players with at least one RBI in a dominant offensive performance.

Juniore Ashley Rasmussen scored the win at the mound and also cracked a home run at the plate, notching two total RBIs.

Manti’s undefeated record continued with an 8-0 mark, and the Templars are still ranked No. 1 in the Deseret News 3A Top 5. MaxPreps.com ranked the Templars at No. 2 in Utah overall, just behind 5A Spanish Fork at 9-0.

As high-flying as Manti stands currently, Hatch still wants more.

“Consistency is key both offensively and defensively to win games,” Hatch said. “The girls need to stay focused on their team and individual goals to be achieved each game.”

Manti had 14 total hits against the Wasps and have scored over 10 runs in five of their eight games so far, averaging 12 runs per game. While Manti’s defense only allows 2.4 runs per game, Hatch expressed desire to improve the defense, particularly when an eight-run effort by Carbon last week nearly handed Manti their only loss.

The Templars played Payson last Monday after press time. They’ll have a doubleheader with Emery this Wednesday.