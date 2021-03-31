North Sanpete presents ‘Beauty and the Beast’ April 7-10,

plus matinee

By Marcy Curtis

Staff writer

3-31-2021

MT. PLEASANT—The North Sanpete High School theater department will be performing a tale as old as time, “Beauty and the Beast,” in the school auditorium April 7-10 at 7 p.m., with an additional matinee performance Saturday at 1 p.m.

The play will be directed by drama teacher Alex Barlow.

“It has been well over a year since these theater students were able to perform onstage in front of a live audience,” said Barlow. “We can’t wait to perform this classic for our community. It’s a show you do not want to miss. Perfect for all ages.”

The cast will perform the classic story that became the beloved Disney animated film.

Beauty and the Beast is set in the 1700s France. Belle, played by Kylee Davis, finds herself in a town that thinks she’s strange and Belle wants something more than the plain simple life. Harrison Cook will be playing the Beast, who was punished for his selfishness and suffers under a spell placed on him. When they meet, they gradually help each other and create an unforgettable bond. It tells a touching story of how true love can change the heart of even a Beast. It’s a fun film for the whole family, but with dramatic and emotional scenes that really leave an impact.

All the classic music from the Disney animated film is in this version including “Belle,” “Gaston,” and “Be Our Guest.” There are six original songs written specifically for the stage adaptation. These songs were added to help give more depth to characters like The Beast, with his added song, “If I Can’t Love Her.” Many additions are made in the stage adaption to give more depth to each character.

Kaje Nielsen will be playing the part of Gaston and is excited for the production. “This is probably one of the funnest roles I have ever had,” he said. “In real life, I am nothing like Gaston. I am kind of a geek who enjoys Nintendo and anime actually, but that’s the whole fun behind drama. Getting to try being someone you are not for a change is what makes it so special.”

The students are ready to perform; and they hope that the community is ready to watch. The production is a huge show and many of the cast and crew have spent several extra hours a week outside of rehearsals to build the set and costumes.

Liz Madsen plays the part of one Gaston’s fan club girls. She said that this year is especially awesome because she is a senior and because they didn’t get to perform last year’s play due to the pandemic.

Tickets are $8 General Admission, $7 for students/seniors or $25 for a family pass (up to four).