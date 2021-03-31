Floyd “Buddy” Wallace Mounteer, Jr.

Floyd “Buddy” Wallace Mounteer, Jr. passed away March 20, 2021 at the Veterans Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona.

He was born June 25, 1945 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Floyd Wallace Mounteer, Sr. and Beverly Lois Wilkins Laputka.

He served in the U.S. Armed Forces and spent considerable time as a professional truck driver. He enjoyed working with his hands including leatherwork, crochet, woodcarving, gunsmithing and fixing anything motorized or mechanical. He played the guitar, violin, flute, accordion and harmonica. He also loved animals including horses, cattle and he raised and trained several dogs.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Kathy Jones. He is survived by brothers Rick Mounteer (Joanne), Max Mounteer (Holly) and Cinthia Francesco (David); wife Beverly and her two children Jamie and Shannon; former wife Jacqueline Marsh and seven children: Colleen Couch (David), Monte Tucker, Tricia Beach, Shaun Mounteer (Andrea), Beverly Call (David), Nicole Mounteer, Erich Mounteer (Nancy); 33 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held March 29, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Viewing and visitation will be held at Rasmussen Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant, Utah at 10 a.m. on April 2, 2021. Interment will be in Fairview City Cemetery.