Berneitta Larsen Johnson

Berneitta Larsen Johnson contracted COVID-19 in December 2020 which caused her health to spiral downward. Unable to recover from this horrible disease, she passed away peacefully on March 27, 2021 in Spanish Fork.

Berneitta was born in Fairview, Utah on June 5, 1927 to Frank and LaPriel Larsen. She grew up quickly, developing a strong work ethic helping on the family farm.

Berneitta married Chesley Johnson in 1944. They made their home in Fountain Green, Utah and became the parents to three sons.

She served faithfully in many church callings and demonstrated a deep love for her Savior. She was blessed with a real skill for crocheting and spent her free time at this hobby.

Berneitta is survived by two sons, Gary (SueAnn) of Lewiston, Utah and Keith (Lois) of Spanish Fork, and her sister Mary Pallies of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Her husband Chesley and son Michael preceded her in death.

She is adored by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren.

The family wants to give special thanks to Dr. Grant Rasmussen, the wonderful staff at Legacy House, Spanish Fork and compassionate staff of Bristol Hospice, also to her special friends and neighbors for their kindness and friendship they have shown our dear mother.

Due to the fact that COVID-19 is still lingering in our midst only a graveside service will be held. This will take place at the Fountain Green Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

The family has asked that family and friends attending should please wear masks, social distance and follow all CDC guidelines in reference to stopping the spread of this terrible COVID-19 disease.