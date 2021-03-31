Lucile Bowen Betts

Lucile Bowen Betts, 88, of Manti, passed away on March 27, 2021 in Gunnison, surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 11, 1932 in Murray, to George and Margaret F. Crump Bowen.

Lucile married Reid Goff Betts on March 1, 1957 in the Salt Lake City Temple. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she held many positions and served in the temple. One of her favorite hobbies was playing the piano at home and for religious services.

Lucile and Reid served a mission in Arizona to the Navajo people. She raised five children, teaching them the value of hard work. She worked with her husband in the yard and they took pride in their gardens. They are now working together again.

Lucile is survived by her children: Naydene Betts, Manti; Celia (Slade) Anderson, Mayfield; Harold (Tonikay) Betts, Lake Point; Becky (James) Mariani, Riverton; Ed (Gaye) Betts, Riverton; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reid; infant son, Elwood Reid Betts; sister, Helen Jensen and her parents.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Sandy City Cemetery, 9000 South 700 East. There will be a viewing at the cemetery prior to services starting at 12:30 p.m. Online guestbook and live streaming of the services can be found at www.maglebymortuary.com under Lucile’s obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.