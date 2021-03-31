Gary Willard Willets

Gary Willard Willets, 78, of Henderson, Nevada, passed away in his home, surrounded by family on the morning of March 23, 2021.

Gary was born Oct. 2, 1942 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Frank James and Vivian (Weiss) Willets. His parents and brothers, James Frank and Alan Earl, preceded him in death.

Gary always had a love and talent for music. He was a professional drummer and toured the country with various well-known bands of his time. He loved to fish, enjoyed nature, a good rainstorm, and watching the hummingbirds swarm on the porch of his cabin. He loved nothing more than his sweetheart, Nancy Sue Llewellyn, whom he married on Feb. 14, 1969. They were later sealed in the Las Vegas Temple on Dec. 11, 2010.

Gary is survived by his wife, Nancy Llewellyn Willets, daughter Kelly Jensen (Tony Jensen), son Robert Willets, son Brian Willets, and daughter Karen Pixton (Ryan Pixton). He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Services to celebrate his life will be held April 3, 2021 at 11 a.m., at the Rasmussen Mortuary in Mount Pleasant. Interment in the Fountain Green City Cemetery. Online condolences at live Zoom link at rasmussenmortuary.com in his obituary.