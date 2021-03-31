Marlow Ray Peterson

Marlow Ray Peterson, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away from complications of a stroke on March 24, 2021.

Marlow was born May 25, 1941 in Sterling, Sanpete, Utah. He was the son of Doyle Myrland and Lucille Peterson. He attended Sanpete County schools in his early years, until his father sold their farm and moved the family to Ogden. He graduated from Ogden High School.

Marlow served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Northwestern States Mission, which included parts of Idaho, Washington, and Oregon. He was a dedicated missionary who shared the gospel with and baptized many people. At the end of his mission, he was called to serve in the small town of Myrtle Creek, Oregon. Here he met the Tavenner family. Their oldest daughter, Loretta, would later become his wife.

Marlow married Loretta Marie Tavenner on June 26, 1963 in the Logan Temple. They became the parents of four children; Debi, Tami, Greg, and Dana. At the time of his passing, he had 19 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.

Marlow attended Weber State College and earned his bachelor’s degree in education. He later returned to earn his masters degree. He became an elementary school teacher and taught grades 3, 5 and 6. Throughout his career of 35 years, he taught at Washington Terrace, Roosevelt, and Marlon Hills Elementary Schools.

He was an amazing teacher who taught much more than the required curriculum. He taught geology, he called “Rockology,” sharing his love of rocks and minerals which inspired generations of rock hounds. He taught students to play marbles and chess and to create sand paintings. At recess he not only taught his students multiple sports, but also played the games with them. Throughout his career, he inspired and influenced countless numbers of students who will always remember him as their favorite teacher.

Marlow was an athlete, he was the pitcher on a city fastpitch softball team, and he pitched horseshoes in tournaments for many years. He also enjoyed hunting, basketball and bowling.

Marlow was a hobbyist and a collector of over 47 different collections. He loved sharing these things with others in a mini-museum he called “The Den.” Some of his many collections included, rocks and minerals, mini-bottles, marbles, and Olympic pins.

His hobbies included rockhounding, sand painting, and marble making. He wrote six books on the topic of machine-made marbles. His books are well known among collectors and used as a resource and price guide to this day.

Marlow was a life-long active church member. He served in many church callings including Scoutmaster, teacher, councilor, and Bishop. As with his teaching career, he went above and beyond in his church callings, influencing and touching the lives of many.

Above all, Marlow was a family man. He and Loretta were married 57 years on their last anniversary. Together they have loved, taught and inspired their children and grandchildren and created a lifetime of cherished memories, including yearly camping trips at Topaz Mountain hunting for crystals, hiking, riding four wheelers and catching lizards. Family vacations and holidays have been a joy in a family who truly enjoyed each other’s company. Marlow’s great sense of humor and laugh added to every occasion.

Marlow and Loretta lived for many years in Washington Terrace, Riverdale, and Layton and finally retired in Mt. Pleasant. A community of friends were gained in each of these places.

As a brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather, friend, teacher, mentor, hobbyist, author, and church leader, Marlow has left a beautiful legacy. He will be remembered and missed by all who knew him, but especially by his family.

Marlow is survived by his wife Loretta, daughters Debi (Mark) Alexander, Tami (Blair) Denney, Dana (Chad) Kerr, son Greg (Kerri) Peterson. Nineteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Merilyn (Gary) Knavel, and Ranae (John) Painter; sister-in-law Brenda Cheever; brothers-in-law, Larry (Pat) Tavenner, Tom (Janalee) Tavenner and Tim Tavenner; sisters in law, Sharon (Steve) Patrick, and Kristi Egger and multiple nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Doyle and Lucille Peterson, brother Ronald Peterson, parents-in-law Jake and Betty Jo Tavenner and one brother-in-law, Gary Egger.

Funeral service will be held Friday, April 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Mt. Pleasant Stake Center (295 South State St.) with a viewing from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. prior to services at the church. Interment in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery. Online condolences at live Zoom link at rasmussenmortuary.com in his obituary.