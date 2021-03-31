Samuel and Sandra James of Manti to celebrate their 50th anniversary

Samuel “Sam” and Sandra James of Manti are celebrating their golden anniversary on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. They were married in San Antonio, Texas and have two children, Anna Marie and Billy Lee James.

Sandra grew up in Manti, Sam in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania and they met in the U.S. Army base in Fort Sam Houston. They married within the first week of when they met.

They have lived in Sanpete since 1969, left in 1976 until 2016, when they came back again to Manti when Sam retired from the military and working for Mag Corp (magnesium factory).

They will just celebrate with their family and close friends. “We’ll keep it nice, quiet and mellow,” Sandra says.