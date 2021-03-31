Woman dies in snowmobile crash near Miller’s Flat

By Rhett Wilkinson

Staff writer

3-31-2021

A 54-year-old woman died after crashing a snowmobile.

While driving the snow machine March 19, Christine Hood of Mapleton jumped a small hill, not knowing of a canal on the other side. After she jumped the hill, the snowmobile crashed into the embankment of the canal, said Derick Taysom, detective in the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office.

Hood was wearing a helmet when she crashed, he said.

Hood crashed several hundred yards from the Miller’s Flat parking lot, at the top of Fairview Canyon, Taysom said.

The sheriff’s office received a call at 7:01 p.m. on March 19 from Hood’s husband, who said that Hood was in a snowmobile accident and had died, Taysom said.

The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner responded and took possession of Hood’s body, he said.