Ellen Lucille Harmon Brower

Ellen Lucille Harmon Brower passed away on Sunday, Aug. 29, at her home in Wales.

She was born in Oakley, Idaho to Mozelle Hale and Henry A. Harmon. She grew up with three sisters: Judy, Betty Lou, and Sheila.

In 1957 Ellen married her high school sweetheart, Thayne G. Brower, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they raised 11 children, one of whom returned to his Heavenly Father soon after birth.

These children are Carrie, Cathy, Bryan, Barbara, Susan, Bill, Mike, Jennie, Tracy, Johnathon, and James.

Ellen was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to sew and made many beautiful creations for both family and friends. She was a beautiful, kind, and classy lady.

Ellen’s life was blessed with 25 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She is beloved by her entire family who will truly miss her wisdom, her incredibly strong heart, and her loving presence here on earth.

Among those who have been awaiting her arrival on the other side of the veil are her parents, her sisters Judy and Betty Lou, and son Johnathon.

Ellen’s testimony of Jesus Christ, and of eternal families carries on in her posterity today.

“We love you, mom.”

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 in the Sanpitch Ward Chapel in Wales, Utah with a viewing from 9-10:30 a.m. prior to services at the church.

Interment in the Wales Town Cemetery. Online condolences.