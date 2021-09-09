Snow women’s soccer off to terrific start

Snow College Women’s Soccer had a terrific start to their Scenic West Athletic Conference season as they held off Salt Lake Community College, the No. 2 team in the nation, by the score of 1-0.

“I was really pleased with our defense,” said Coach Charles Long. “We have been trying to keep our focus on pressuring the other team. Keep the ball on the offensive side of the field to create opportunities and limit the opposing team’s touches.”

The two evenly matched team battled through a scoreless first half and the Badgers got on the board at the 18:52 minute mark of the second half on a goal by Emma Lindsey; she also scored two goals on Saturday against Truckee Meadows.

“Emma played really well and worked hard to get herself in good position,” said Long. “Salt Lake is a great team and for us to be able to get a win at home against them is a good measuring stick for us and a chance to build some confidence.”

On Saturday Sept. 4, Snow College scored four goals against Truckee Meadows and secured the win, 4-0. There were two goals by Lindsey and one each for Kennley Bradley and Sydney Cragun.

“We had great possession of the ball against Truckee Meadows,” said Long. “We were able to control the tempo and keep pressure on them for most of the match. Evelyn Brimhall played excellent in the goal with two shutouts.”

The Badgers are at home again this week with matches against the College of Southern Nevada on Thursday and USU-Eastern on Saturday.