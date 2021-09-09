Sports in Brief …

Soccer

Manti

Region play began on a high note for Manti girls’ soccer last week as they moved to 8-2 overall with a 2-0 region streak.

The Lady Templars prevailed, 4-1, over Delta for their first region win last Tuesday before taking down Union by a closer-than-expected score of 5-4.

Senior Breanne Wayman scored two goals against Delta to lead all scorers. Against Union, it was brand new freshman Brooklyn Olson who delivered the heat, scoring two goals to match with junior Janessa Bridges’ two goals.

RPI rankings by the UHSAA were released last Thursday for the first time this season, placing Manti at the No. 5 spot to open the rankings. The Templars face Juab on the road this Thursday before traveling to face North Sanpete.

North Sanpete

The North Sanpete girls’ soccer team broke a three-game losing streak in the most dramatic fashion last Tuesday.

The Lady Hawks prevailed in an overtime shootout win over Union, 1-1 (2-0), to move to 3-3 overall on the season and nab their first region victory for a 1-1 region mark. Sophomore Adelay Stavros provided the regulation goal for North Sanpete.

Initial RPI ranking published on Thursday opened the Lady Hawks at No. 9 in 3A out of 22 teams.

North Sanpete faces Delta on the road this Thursday before hosting Manti next Tuesday.

Gunnison Valley

Despite finally picking their first win the previous week, the Gunnison girls’ soccer team continued to struggle last week.

The Lady Bulldogs were shelled by region foe Parowan, 11-0, on the road to move to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in region play.

RPI rankings released on Thursday showed Gunnison at No. 10 out of 15 teams. Gunnison is at home this Tuesday to take on Beaver. After that, they face Millard on the road this Thursday and will travel to South Sevier next Tuesday.

Volleyball

North Sanpete

After a successful 6-1 run through two tournaments last weekend, the North Sanpete girls’ volleyball team continued their winning way with a 3-2 victory over North Summit at home last Tuesday.

The win moved the Lady Hawks to 8-2 on the season. They are currently ranked No. 6 in 3A by MaxPreps.

North Sanpete will be up against South Summit at home this Wednesday and on the road against Juan Diego this Thursday. Their first region matchup will be against Delta on the road next Tuesday.

Manti

The Manti girls’ volleyball team fell on dire straits as their losing streak extended to three games with two losses last week.

The Lady Templars succumbed to tough teams in consecutive 3-2 losses to Orem and Ogden. Manti’s record dropped to 5-6 overall.

The Templars host Canyon View this Tuesday before their first region matchup with Juab at home next Thursday.

Gunnison Valley

Gunnison’s early season woes are a thing of the past as the Lady Bulldogs rattled off two solid wins last week.

The Gunnison Valley girls’ volleyball team prevailed in a pair of non-region 2A matchups with 3-0 sweeps against Beaver and Parowan. The Bulldogs moved to 4-2 on the season and have won three straight.

Gunnison takes on a top 1A program in Piute this Thursday before facing Grand County next Tuesday.