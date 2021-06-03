Teacher and Student to Exhibit their art at the Fairview Museum

FAIRVIEW—As part of the Fairview Museum’s Rotating Artist Series, a local painter and her student will combine forces to display their art June 11 thru Aug. 14.

The painting duo is made up of Suzan Rasmussen, a Fairview artist and teacher who paints watercolors, acrylic and mixed media, and her student, Sarah Stavros, who fell in love with art the minute she arrived at Suzan’s art class at the museum.

In honor of the two artists, an artist’s reception will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 11 at the Fairview Museum, which is located at 85 N. 100 East, said museum spokesperson Donna Seager.

According to a biographical sketch compiled by the museum staff, Suzan Renee Dykes Rasmussen was raised in Salt Lake City and graduated from Highland High School. She studied commercial art with Harold Petersen and painting from Jack Vigos. As a senior, she won first place at the Springville Student Art Show, which gave her an art scholarship to study with Wesley Burnside at BYU. At the University of Utah, George Dibble was her mentor. She then spent two years in Paris, France where she studied classical painting at the Academie Julien and later at the Sorbonne.

Suzan was married to Jerrold Rasmussen, owner of the 3R Land and Livestock Ranch in Oakcreek, Utah. They have one daughter, Edi who is a free-lance graphic artist and jewelry designer. After moving to the Fairview area, they settled on a ranch in Milburn. Suzan presently is a retired teacher from North Sanpete High School where she taught English, drama, theater and French. She directed all of the plays and greatly enjoyed working with students. She also volunteered at the Fairview Museum. One of her responsibilities was to teach and coordinate the Art Starts program (K-6 grades) from 2014 through 2018. Sarah Stavros was one of her students and has continued studying art with Suzan.

Suzan told the museum staff, “From the time I was a little kid I always had a piece of chalk or a crayon in my hand. I loved colors! I loved to draw! I loved making messes with colors. I was constantly in trouble for coloring things I wasn’t supposed to color; the cat, the wallpaper in my bedroom, the sheets on my bed, books that weren’t coloring books and my grandpa’s car. (I got a real spanking for that!) When I got to public school, the teachers noticed that I was always drawing on the work I turned in. Some of them covered a wall with butcher paper, so as soon as I finished my work, I could go draw murals on the butcher paper. I drew the outlines, then other kids got to help me color in the picture. My favorite time was Christmas when I drew the manger scene, and using The Book of Knowledge Encyclopedia (which we had in our home), I drew images of people dressed in their native costumes who were bringing gifts to Baby Jesus. I was able to draw and listen to the teacher’s lesson at the same time. I did this all through school. By the end of high school, I received a full paid scholarship to BYU. I really enjoyed working with the art teachers there.”

Suzan’s student, Sarah Stavros, fell in love with art the minute that Suzan invited her to her art class at the museum, Seager said. Sarah, who is 11 years old and in the fifth grade at Fairview Elementary, has brought home some amazing art from school to display.

According the Seager, this exhibit will be an exceptional visual display in the Rotating Artist Gallery. Patrons and the public are cordially invited to come see it June 11 until Aug. 14.

This mixed media work of art by Suzan Rasmussen, as well as many other acyclic and watercolors, will be displayed from June 11 to Aug. 14 at the Fairview Museum, as part of the Rotating Artist Series.