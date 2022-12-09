By Jerime Ivory as told to Marcy Curtis

Jerime Ivory has spent most of his life in Fountain Green. His loving parents, Ron and Mary, raised him

along with three brothers. Jerime and his sweetheart, Abby, just celebrated 20 years of, in his words,

“married bliss.” Together they have six children and five grandchildren. He works in Juab County at the

IFA feed mill. He says he loves Fountain Green. He is on the Planning and Zoning Committee and is

chairman of Lamb Days. Jerime served as a city councilman for eight years and is a member of the Lions

Club.

My favorite Christmas memory was when I was pretty young. I don’t remember the exact age,

but I was around 7 or 8 years old. We were living in Fountain Green, and I had just gotten my very own

bedroom.



In my bedroom was this nice, beautiful window that faced north and looked out into the street

that ran in front of our home. I loved this window, especially during Christmas time because of the

Christmas lights.



The lights on top of our house would shine through the window, and I remember how it made

me feel. I was kind of young, and I remember, honestly, the lights giving me a warm and fuzzy feeling.



That feeling has stayed with me my whole life, which has made me tend to put a little interest

into my exterior lighting during the holiday season. I always make sure to put lights around the windows

so that the lights can be viewed from inside the house as well as on the outside. I want my kids to have

the same magical feeling I had and really embrace the warm and fuzzy feelings of Christmas lights.