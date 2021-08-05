Aleesha Bailey

Aleesha Bailey left this world on August 2, 2021 after a hard and courageous battle against cancer. She was born January 9, 1978 to Kent and Judy Jackson Stuart. As a young girl growing up in Woodruff Utah, some of her best times were spent going with her dad on adventurous truck drives out east and working and riding on the Jackson Family Ranch. She often spoke of times with her family roasting hot dogs and searching for arrowheads.

Aleesha graduated from Rich High School in 1996 where she enjoyed being a cheerleader. She later attended Snow College, continuing to be a part of their cheer squad. She graduated with honors and met her loving husband, Earl Bailey. They married in 1999 in the Manti, Utah Temple. They made their home in Fountain Green, Utah until they were able to establish their own ranch in Chester, Utah, where they worked and enjoyed combining their talents to build a beautiful home filled with comfort, the warmth of a crackling fire, good food, hugs, and plenty of “Aleesha love.” She spent the past four years working at Oxbow Academy. She loved working with all the staff members and the boys she helped take care of. She had a way of making everyone feel loved and important. Aleesha had a real love for the Temple and served as a temple worker in the Manti Temple.

Aleesha’s testimony and faith were unwavering. She was incredibly in tune with the spirit and could always see God’s hand in everything, including this last year’s trials of battling her illness. In true Aleesha fashion she was not the one being comforted by us but rather was the one comforting us through it all, always reminding us that it will all be ok. Truly to know her was to love her. She was one who laughed often, had a contagious smile, and a loving heart. She was never above getting down on the floor to play with kids. Aleesha was a true disciple of the Savior and an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Aleesha is survived by her husband: Earl and their 4 children. Hayes, Kalon, Dally, and Chansy. Parents: Kent and Judy Jackson Stuart, Siblings: Maureen Stuart, Lauree (Chris) Bambrough, Jared (Taytum) Stuart, Andreea (Junior) Paes. Many nieces and nephews to which each one knew that she loved them the most. Preceded in her death are her grandparents: Ross & Nola Jackson, and Louis & Joan Stuart.

The family would especially like to thank all who have shared love, concern, prayers, food, work, flowers, time, and money. There are not enough words to say just how much this has meant. Your kindness has helped ease the weight of this difficult time.

The viewing will be held on Sunday August 8, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Wales (92 South 200 West Wales, Utah). Funeral Servic.es will be held at the same building the following day, Monday August 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment in the Wales Town Cemetery.