Big Tech engaging in dangerous censorship

Much of the information I am sharing comes from an article in the Epoch Times written by two women with very different views: Dr. Naomi Wolf is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton’s campaign. Lori Roman, a former member of the George W. Bush administration, is president of the American Constitutional Rights Union. They have joined voices to sound the alarm against censorship, which threatens to destroy our country.

Just recently, the White House press secretary bragged that the Biden administration is working with social media companies to flag speech they find “unacceptable.” They label it “misinformation.” A better description would be “inconvenient information.”

Last month, emails were made public suggesting Dr. Anthony Fauci and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg were colluding to control information on COVID. On March 15, 2020, Zuckerberg emailed Fauci suggesting they partner on COVID information. A portion of the email was redacted. Was the redaction to avoid exposing infringements of free speech?

On April 16, 2020, Facebook announced that it would “combat COVID-19 related misinformation.” Facebook has made it clear that any information or discussion among users calling vaccines into question will not be tolerated.

I believe much of what was deemed “misinformation” by Facebook was in fact true information that would have exposed the government’s disinformation.

All censorship is troubling, but the recent suppression of medical information is outrageous. Recently, the American Constitutional Rights Union heard from the mother of a 17-year-old who spent six days in the ICU of a hospital suffering from myocarditis, a serious side effect of the vaccination. This condition, an inflammation of the heart, almost took his life.

His mother was troubled by censorship on side effects of the COVID vaccine and wanted to sound the alarm so that other parents would have the information they needed to make informed decisions about their children’s health.

Last month, the Twitter account of Dr. Naomi Wolf was blocked because she shared a public statement from Sen. Kim Thatcher (R-Ore.), an Oregon legislator, providing information about a bill banning COVID passports and mandatory vaccinations.

Blocking the release of information from duly elected representatives is a new low in the “land of the free and the home of the brave.”

Big Tech has also blocked the communications of President Donald Trump through the midterms.

Glaring conflict of interest keeps many entities from investigating and reporting censorship. CNN, The New York Times and leaders on the left and the right, should be calling “foul.” But few are willing to do so. Fox News host Tucker Carlson is one of the few to sound the alarm.

The Columbia Journalism Review confirmed that millions of dollars from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation are flowing to The New York Times, the Guardian, the BBC and even NPR for “COVID education.”

COVID “propaganda” is a better description. A billion dollars in the last stimulus bill has been directed to ads and messaging to overcome “vaccine hesitancy.” Is that an appropriate use of tax dollars?

I concur with the courageous whistle-blowing women who wrote the article in Epoch Times: An immense and immediate groundswell of citizen outrage is necessary to stop this mad march toward totalitarianism. Freedom of speech is our heritage as Americans. Protecting it should transcend partisanship.

Betty Garlock

Manti