By Shirley Bahlmann

Don Hales was born May 10, 1929 in American Fork, the oldest of five

children. He worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, an agency of the U.S.

Department of the Interior, which meant they lived in various places, including

South Dakota, Washington D.C. and Alaska.

Shirley Ann Hales was born in California five days before Christmas in 1928.

At an early age, she discovered woodcarving. She carried a piece of wood and a knife

in her pocket most of her life. She and her identical twin, Mary Lou, camped, skied,

and hiked with their older brother, activities that continued after Shirley Ann

married Don.

The Hales have four children: Steven, Rebecca, Ann and Carolyn. They go on

regular weekday walks to this day.

Hales daughters in 1961 Ann, Carolyn and Rebecca Hales during Christmas season, 1961. The family was

living in Ogden where Don was assigned to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Don and Shirley Hales of Ephraim, both in their 90s, have stored up a lot of

memories over their long lives.



Some of their happiest and most vivid are Christmas memories. With their

family of four children, they forged a host of traditions, from hand-made ornaments

and gifts, to reusing wrapping paper, to children receiving stuffed stockings in their

bedrooms on Christmas morning.



Their children—Steven, Rebecca, Ann and Carolyn—have carried on many of

the same traditions in their families.



In an interview, both Shirley Ann and Don first talked about Christmases

during their own childhoods.

Don and Shirley Hales at home in Ephraim. They are both 93 and will observe their

75th in 203.



Shirley Ann’s father passed away when she was 3. “Our grandparents came

to live with us, while our mom taught school,” she says. “We didn’t have much

money, but we were always happy, and took turns opening our few Christmas

presents to enjoy seeing what everyone else got. That made opening gifts more

special—and it lasted longer.”



Shirley Ann and her twin, Mary Lou, did everything together from dressing

alike to wondering if some of their intended Christmas presents were being held

back for their birthday.



Don’s father brought home a real tree every year. “I don’t ever remember

having an artificial one,” Don said. “We’d hang our stockings and the next morning

find an orange, candy and a little toy inside—a wooden whistle or something like

that.”



After the Hales were married, Don continued the tradition of bringing home

the family’s Christmas tree, usually from a tree yard, but occasionally they cut one as

a family affair.



While out in the snow, the family started building snow horses. It was never

snowmen because it was more fun to sit on the rounded backs of their snow horses

and pretend to ride them. Snow horses became a family tradition.

Don and Shirley Hales with their adult children. From left are Rebecca Hales Schmitt,

Steve Hales, Paul Rousculp (with dog), Carolyn Hales Rousculp, Shirley, Don and Ann

Hales Gardner.



“We made a lot of homemade Christmas decorations,” Shirley Ann added.

“We didn’t like things that rip easily, so we made dolls out of cloth instead of paper,

painted small gourds, and I did quite a bit of carving ornaments.”



“Our trees also had a lot of wooden decorations that Carolyn (their daughter)

made out of Alaskan birch with a scroll saw,” Don said. The decorations included

eagles, moose and bears.



Years later, while visiting Alaska, one of their daughters, Rebecca, saw a

whole wall of Carolyn’s ornaments for sale, “I felt like telling complete strangers, ‘My

sister did this,’” Rebecca said with pride.



Don said the nicest tree he remembers the family having was one he cut

down in Oregon, one of the places he was stationed while working for the U.S. Fish

and Wildlife Service. They were living in a log house.



Their daughter, Rebecca, says her own family’s nicest tree came the year her

husband was unemployed. “The Scouts were selling trees,” she said. “We planned on

a spindly ‘Charlie-Brown type, but the Scoutmaster claimed he had given those trees

away. He picked out the most beautiful Christmas tree we ever had. I think he paid

for it, but I’ll never know for sure.”



Besides tree decorations, Don’s and Shirley’s family made presents. When the

scattered siblings came home without their gifts done, they hid behind chairs to

shield their creations from one another and finished them moments before handing

them out.



“We made things like embroidered dish towels that represented things we’d

done, places we’d been or experiences we’d had,” Carolyn explained. “We’d crochet

different things and sew nightgowns—just lots of variety.”



“Nobody said they were good, but…” Rebecca quipped with a laugh.

“We use the same gift wrap year after year,” Carolyn said. This thrifty

tradition has seen decades-old wrapping paper passed around the country. Even

though it’s wrinkled, it’s recognizable.



“My son and his wife were so excited to find paper where the tape would just

peel off,” Carolyn said. “I have that in my wrapping paper box to use again this year.”

In 1981, Shirley started a tradition that she has carried on for decades. She

carved a wooden baby Jesus in a manger for each of her children. The next year she

carved and wrapped another piece of the nativity as a family gift, reusing old

wrapping paper.



Shirley Ann continued her labor of love, hand carving an item for a nativity

for her children and grandchildren, each year for 12 years until the sets were

complete.



Even though none of Shirley Ann’s children have developed her woodcarving

skills, her daughter, Ann, sewed dresses for her mother’s hand carved dolls, and two

grandsons have taken up carving.



Wherever they were living, the Hales’ carried on their tradition of leaving the

fireplace sock-less and choosing one of Don’s socks to put in the children’s

bedrooms because he had the biggest feet.



Did their father mind his children using up a fair number of his socks?

“He didn’t have anything to say about it,” Shirley Ann quipped.

Rebecca remembered that when waking up Christmas morning, “You’d feel

around and find out if the sock was fat to know if Santa had come.”



After the Hales’ children were all living on their own, Don and Shirley Ann

moved from Oregon to Ephraim (against Rebecca’s wishes).



“They could have moved to Michigan by me,” Rebecca said. But the Hales

parents made it up to their daughter in 1999 when they were called on a mission to

Michigan for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and spent Christmas

with Rebecca’s family.



In recent years, both Rebecca and Carolyn and their families have relocated

to Ephraim themselves.



Not every Christmas in the Hales’ family was picture-perfect. “I was really

sick when we left on a road trip to spend Christmas with my parents in D.C.,”

Carolyn said. “My husband got sick, too, so we stopped at a motel.” When they got

back on the road again, two sons got sick.



“After we arrived, my mom got too sick to enjoy seeing my husband open the

marvelous wooden Geppetto she’d carved (for) him. Dad got a cold, my son got a

cold, and by the time we got home, my other son had pneumonia.”



Rebecca also remembered the camping trip they took as kids with down

sleeping bags they had received for Christmas. Everyone was excited to use them.

When son Steven got sick in the back of the car, Shirley Ann anxiously called over

the seat, “Did you get it on the sleeping bags?” Fortunately, he didn’t.



Christmas is amazing for Hales’ family. It’s love, warmth, music, laughter, joy,

homemade goodies and remembering the Savior.



There’s one footnote. It concerns the hand-carved wooden nativity pieces

Shirley carved for so many years for children and grandchildren.



“I’m not making them for all the great-grandchildren,” Shirley Ann said with

a smile. “There are too many. They’ll have to inherit.”