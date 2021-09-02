FULLMER~SMAELLIE

Alexa Smaellie and BJ Fullmer

BJ Fullmer and Alexa Smaellie have chosen Friday, September 3, 2021 to be married.

Alexa is the daughter of Doug and Christine Smaellie of Midvale, UT and Nicholle and Ruskan Felshaw of St. George, UT. Benjamin (BJ) is the son of James Fullmer and Penny Fullmer, both of Ephraim, UT.

BJ is a graduate of Manti High School and Dixie State University with a degree as a Registered Nurse. Alexa is a graduate of Dixie High School and Weber State University with a degree in Cardiac Radiology. They are both currently employed at Dixie Regional Medical Center.

Please join us in a celebration to honor this amazing couple that evening from 6:30 to 9:30 pm at Quiet Meadow Farms 1805 E 1200 N Mapleton, UT.



The couple plans to make their home in St. George.