MANTI—On a blustery day last Thursday, the girl’s tennis teams of Manti and North Sanpete faced off, and North Sanpete came out ahead, winning four of six matches.
Two of the Manti singles players won all three games, in No. 1 singles, Heidi Jorgensen defeated Abrianna Benson 6-1, 6-1. And No. 3 singles, Marianne Everett beat Kambriella Gratsteit 6-4, 7-6 (9-7).
The rest was all North Sanpete, with No. 2 singles Isabella Lewis beating Emma Christensen 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, the only match to go three sets.
The Hawks won all three doubles matches, No. 1 Hallie Henrie and Tylee Henrie (sisters), beating Izabella Ristine and Karalee Ward 6-0, 6-3. No. 2 Shea Rawlinson and Madison Johansen won 6-1 and 6-0 over Ember Dover and Kate Stevens, and in No. 3 doubles, Madolyn Mangum and Alexis Bradley beat Kaya Olsen and Merel Broen 7-5, 6-3.