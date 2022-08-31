MANTI—On a blustery day last Thursday, the girl’s tennis teams of Manti and North Sanpete faced off, and North Sanpete came out ahead, winning four of six matches.

The Hawks No. 2 doubles sister team of Hallie and Tylee Henrie, who beat Templars Izabella Ristine and Karlee Ward 6-0, 6-3.

Two of the Manti singles players won all three games, in No. 1 singles, Heidi Jorgensen defeated Abrianna Benson 6-1, 6-1. And No. 3 singles, Marianne Everett beat Kambriella Gratsteit 6-4, 7-6 (9-7).

The rest was all North Sanpete, with No. 2 singles Isabella Lewis beating Emma Christensen 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, the only match to go three sets.

No. 1 singles Templar Heidi Jorgensen returns a ball against Abrianna Benson of North Sanpete, winning 6-1, 6-1.

The Hawks won all three doubles matches, No. 1 Hallie Henrie and Tylee Henrie (sisters), beating Izabella Ristine and Karalee Ward 6-0, 6-3. No. 2 Shea Rawlinson and Madison Johansen won 6-1 and 6-0 over Ember Dover and Kate Stevens, and in No. 3 doubles, Madolyn Mangum and Alexis Bradley beat Kaya Olsen and Merel Broen 7-5, 6-3.