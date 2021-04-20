Kade McCrae Christiansen

Kade McCrae Christiansen passed away April 19, 2021. He was born on March 4, 2000, to Linda and McCrae Christiansen of Manti, Utah. He was a kind-hearted young man who loved sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys and Utah Jazz.

Kade had an ability to rattle off stats of the players and was a fiercely loyal fan. He took great pride in watching his siblings compete in sports, and would often say things like “Kenna is a beast” or “My brother Conner can kick your trash.”

Kade graduated from Manti High School in 2018, where he served as a manager of the basketball team and played on the golf team.

Kade loved to camp, hunt, fish and hang out with friends. He had an infectious laugh, a beautiful smile and a kind heart. One of his proudest moments was driving in the derby, when he said, “I could have taken it all if my battery cable didn’t fall off.”

Following in his sister’s footsteps, he also trained and became a certified firefighter.

He is survived by his parents, his older sister McKenna, his younger brother Conner, grandmothers; Ruth Christiansen, Diane Bowers and Pat Jensen; and a slew of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Kade was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Galen Christiansen and Tom Bowers, who left a huge hole in his heart. His loved ones are comforted in knowing that they are reunited in heaven.

Kade was greatly loved, and will be sorely missed by so many. He left this world too early, but the light that he was, and the love that he filled our hearts with, will never be forgotten. Time may pass and fade away, but memories of Kade will always stay.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Manti First Ward (Tabernacle), where friends may call Wednesday evening from 6-7 p.m. and Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Manti City Cemetery. Funeral directors; Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guest book at www.maglebymortuary.com.