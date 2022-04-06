Life is like a puzzle. You figure it out by putting the pieces together, and sometimes you need help finding the pieces to the puzzle. Some puzzles have more pieces to find, some puzzles are harder than others, and other puzzles have unknown pieces to find.

Some puzzles in life have more pieces to find because no one’s life is the same, and some people’s puzzles just need more attention. For example, if someone has dealt with or is dealing with abuse, that’s going to need more attention. They will need help finding all their pieces, which will be hard because they have to be ready to speak up about it.

The harder puzzles are the ones that need more help, more love, and more people to care. But the harder puzzles are the puzzles people sometimes don’t understand or get, and that’s because some people don’t trust other people with their puzzle. Sometimes you have to warm up to people in order to get access to their puzzle, and when you get access, there might even be unknown pieces to it.

The unknown pieces to find are the pieces of life that you don’t know what is coming or what’s waiting for you. It’s worth the wait though because you could do great things in life, and things can get better. Sometimes all it takes is time. It might take years, which seems long, but think of how far you’ve already come. You can’t just give up now. Yeah, maybe you only took one little step forward, but that’s still a little better than before.

No matter what you go through, you can get through it by just finding the pieces. For every piece you find, life gets a little simpler. The pieces may be hard to find, but they are there, and once you find them, you become a stronger you, and you take a step forward in life.