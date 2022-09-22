MANTI— The South Sanpete School Board recognized Manti High School for taking first place in the Utah Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (UIAAA) Directors Cup at the board meeting on Wednesday Sept. 14.

The award is given each year to the top school in each competition classification that demonstrates combined excellence in athletic, academic, and sportsmanship and student-leadership.

Each category makes up a percentage towards a school’s total ranking. Athletics makes up 40% and includes the place or position of a school team’s finish in state tournaments.

Academics makes up another 40% and goes off the varsity teams’ grade-point average. The remaining 20% is for displaying sportsmanship and student leadership in UHSAA-sponsored activities.

Manti took top honors in 3A with a score of 112.6667. Gunnison Valley High School took third in 2A with a score of 101.1, and North Sanpete High School placed sixth in 3Aa with a score of 94.5333.