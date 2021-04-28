Betty Boyd Carver Nunley

Betty Boyd Carver Nunley, 87, passed away on April 23, 2021 in Centerfield, of causes incident to age.

She was born on March 20, 1934 in San Pedro, California to Emmett and Leona McAffee Boyd. She was the youngest of three children and as a child she attended school in Lomita, California. Her family later moved to Salt Lake City, and later to Provo where she attended Brigham Young High School and BYU. At BYU she was very active in cheerleading, many clubs and activities.

While in college she and a few girlfriends decided to move to Salt Lake City and work for the telephone company, sharing an apartment together. In 1955 she met and married Ray Carver, and two years later they were sealed in the Manti Temple.

While living and working in Salt Lake City they became parents to three children: Jeff, Kerry and Tiffany. Her years in Salt Lake were spent raising her children while also serving in many church callings as well as PTA president in Murray.

She was very talented with a special love for art, music, and decorating. She taught herself how to play the piano, and her art was so loved by neighbors and friends that they often asked her to paint murals on the walls of the living rooms in their homes, which she was always glad to do.

In 1974 the family moved to Manti where they had purchased property and a home several years earlier. She was always an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Primary, Young Women’s and the Relief Society. She always had a strong and unwavering testimony and love of the Church and its teachings. The way that she lived her life was a constant example to her family and friends. It was an example of charity, sacrifice and giving.

When she and Ray had adopted special needs daughter, Tiffany, it would go on to change the family’s life forever, but especially hers. For the remainder of her life, the Christ-like love that she shared for her daughter was beyond description. Her own interests, hobbies and dreams would be set aside as she devoted herself to make life as good as she possibly could for Tiffany and her needs.

She also served on the Pri-mary Children’s Hospital “Festival of Trees” endowment board for 18 years, which she loved. She always tried to put God and others before herself. She also enjoyed working in the Manti Temple as a temple work for many years.

In 2005 Ray passed away and Betty was asked if she would consider serving a mission. She assumed that at her age it would be calling to serve in Utah. Instead, she was called to serve in the England, London South Mission where she served from 2006-2008. She had an enduring love for England and its people, maintaining many friendships with them for many years after returning home.

Soon after returning home from her mission, she met and married Larry Nunley from Ephraim and they shared several happy years together. They enjoyed camping as well as spending time with family and friends.

Larry was a wonderful, very caring husband to Betty and he showed a lot of concern and love for Tiffany. Larry passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 11, 2020, and after his passing, Betty’s health rapidly declined. She had a special bond and love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always showing much love and concern for each of them individually.

Our dear mother and grandmother was an example to all of us of love, sacrifice, charity, friendship and faith. She appreciated the excitement and magic of each new day. Her life was balanced with many of life’s lessons, mostly joyful, sometimes painful. She lived a gentle, beautiful and gracious life and taught us many wonderful things. She will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her.

Betty is survived by her children: Jeff (Carol) Carver, Kerry (Kim) Carver, Tiffany Carver; grandchildren: Cory Carver, Katie (Jeff) Cox, Scott Carver, Candace (Shane) Davis, and Casey (Rebecca) Carver; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Boyd; sister, Geraldine Whipple; and husbands Ray and Larry.

The family would like to thank the home health services who cared for Betty as well as the staff at the Mission at Community Living Center and the Gunnison Hospice. Their professional care as well as their friendship, love and compassion during the last months of Betty’s life is truly appreciated and will never be forgotten.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Ephraim 6th Ward Chapel, where friends may call for visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Burial will be in the Manti City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook and live streaming of the services available at www.maglebymortuary.com under Betty’s obituary.