4 / 21 / 2021


Day~Jones

  • 12:36 pm
Nicole Day and Tyler Jones

On Thursday, May 6, 2021, Nicole Day, daughter of Allen and Andrea Day of Fairview and Tyler Jones, son of Timo and Judy Jones of Kaysville, will be sealed for time and all eternity in the Payson Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The couple will then have a celebration of their wedding at a reception that evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Peterson Dance Hall 65 S. State Street in Fairview.

An open house will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the Jones residence, 1655 Angels Way in Kaysville. 

