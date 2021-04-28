Bob and Margaret Olsen of Spring City to celebrate 70th anniversary

Bob and Margaret Olson

Bob and Margaret Olsen of Spring City will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married May 2, 1951, in Nephi.

They were sealed in the Manti Temple on March 8, 1986. Bob grew up in Spring City and Margaret grew up in Nephi.

They began their married life together in Nephi where they lived until moving to Spring City in the summer of 1974.

Bob worked at NRP Rubber Plant in Nephi for 26 Years and Deer Creek Coal Mine in Huntington for 20 years, where he retired. He then went to work for the Moroni Processing Plant as a truck driver for 11 years before once again retiring.

Margaret was a stay at home mom, always so patient and sweet and still is to this day. They have been blessed with seven children: Margie (Brent) Aagard and Linda (David) Shepherd, both from Levan; Mike (Fawnda) Olsen, Kelly (Janet) Olsen and Patty (Larry) Edmunds, all of Spring City; Julie (Jay) Nielsen, Moroni and Bart (Marci) Olsen of Mt Pleasant.

They have 27 grandchildren, 69 great grandchildren, and seven great great-grandchildren and many more bonus grandchildren. Bob and Margaret enjoy taking car rides and singing together while Bob plays the guitar. A family party will be held to celebrate this amazing occasion.