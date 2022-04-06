Gunnison Valley Baseball player TaLund Zufelt runs after a ball hit to the outfield during Bulldog game against San Juan that the team won 16-6 last week. Photo by McKenzie Sanders.

GUNNISON—It took a little longer than hoped, but the Bulldogs pulled it together for at least one impressive showing against a tough opponent last week.

Gunnison baseball moved to 4-9 overall on the season and claimed their first region victory as they split a pair of games at home against visiting San Juan. The Broncos took the first game, 7-3, for their 10th win of the season, but Gunnison had the last laugh when they blew it open in the second game with a 16-6 win.

Initial RPI rankings released last Friday slotted Gunnison at No. 9 in 2A. Coach Max Sanders was unavailable to comment.

The Bulldogs struggled to get going in the first game against the Broncos, only compiling three hits as a team. One of those hits was a home run double by junior Jake Sorensen in the bottom of the first inning that briefly put the Bulldogs ahead, 2-1. San Juan pulled away in the second inning with four runs, and Gunnison didn’t get on the board again until a run in the bottom of the sixth.

Whatever magic was missing from the Bulldog bats in the first game was returned in droves in the second. San Juan gained an early 3-1 lead at the top of the second inning, but rather than wither like they did before, Gunnison unleashed their hitting, scoring 12 runs over the next three innings. The Bulldogs compiled an eye-popping 22 hits in the game, ending it on the mercy rule the sixth inning.

While junior Easton Newman hit both a double and a triple, it was Sorensen and fellow junior Zach Brackett who led the team in RBI with four each. Gunnison hitters combined for more doubles (5) than strikeouts (3).

Newman had an impressive day from the pitching mound, allowing only one hit while pitching seven strikeouts.

The Bulldogs region slate continues with a pair of difficult games as they travel to Duchesne on Tuesday and then take on the 10-1 South Sevier Rams on the road on Friday.