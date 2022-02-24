BEAVER — The season came to an end for the Gunnison Valley boys’ basketball team with a 48-33 loss to Beaver in the first round of the Utah High School Activity Association 2A state tournament last Wednesday.

The Bulldogs finished the season with a 4-14 record under first-year head coach Tyson Moosman, who was unavailable for comment on the game after multiple attempts to contact him were made.

In absence of a few players as they have been for a few weeks, the Bulldogs were led by junior Brogan Christensen, who finished with 9 points. Despite the loss, the Bulldogs made seven 3-pointers from seven different players.

Gunnison was outscored in every quarter of the game as Beaver built a 19-14 lead. With Beaver taking a 33-25 lead into the final period, it used a 15-8 advantage in the final period to pull away for the win.

Gunnison Valley graduates four seniors this season in Jack Hansen, Myles Bartholomew, Aiden O’Neal, and Cody Hammond.