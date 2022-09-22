Scott and Sherrie Butler are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Kearsti Ann Butler to Gordon Lewis McKay, son of Leland and Amy McKay of Salem, Utah.

Gordon McKay and Kearsti Butler

Kearsti is a graduate of North Sanpete High School and LDS Seminary. She is currently employed at Byte Aligners in Lehi, Utah.

Gordon is a graduate of Salem Hills High School and LDS seminary. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was deployed in 2018 to the Middle East. He is currently attending UVU and will graduate in Dec. 2022 in public relations and will commission as a U.S. Army officer. The couple will make their first home in Spanish Fork.

A reception will be held in their honor on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at the Clarion Gardens, 463 E. 100 N., Payson from 5-7 p.m.

If by some oversight, you did not receive an invitation, please consider this as one.

Those wishing to support the newly-weds may Venmo@ Kearsti-Butler. The couple is also registered on Amazon.