Marilyn Kaye Madsen Hoskins passed away peacefully Sept. 13, 2022 at Canyon Breeze Senior Living in Orem, Utah.

Kaye was born Aug. 12, 1944 in Richfield, Utah to Vaughn D. and Dawn Gleave Madsen. She grew up in Fairview, Utah and spent most of her life living there among family and many friends. She loved the little community of Fairview and the wonderful people loved her. It was not uncommon to see her walking her little dog, going to the post office or walking to the elementary school where she worked as a teacher’s aide for 34 years.

Kaye had many hobbies. She enjoyed bowling, needlework, embroidery, puzzles, paint-by-number, and writing and receiving many letters from pen pals from all over the world. She also loved visiting with family and friends. She enjoyed being in the mountains. She loved the Fairview 24th of July celebration and was honored to be selected as Grand Marshal along with her father.

Kaye was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed her callings as secretary in the Primary and secretary and compassionate service in the Relief Society. She is survived by her daughter Annjannette Thayne; her grandchildren: Taylor, Bryce, and David; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved brother Kip (Sue) Madsen, her sisters Susan (Richard), Spencer, Julie (Kim) Norman, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Curtis. Our heartfelt gratitude to Jordan for all the kindness, compassion and extra service given to Kaye over the past year. Funeral services were held Sept. 17, 2022 at the Fairview 1st Ward, with interment in the Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.