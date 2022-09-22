MOUNTAIN DELL SCOUT RANCH—The Sanpete community Boy Scout Troop 527 will hold a Dutch oven mutton-and-sourdough fundraising dinner on Friday Sept. 23.

The dinner will be held at Tifie Scout Camp at Mountain Dell Scout Ranch east of Mt. Pleasant. Seating will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner service at 6 p.m.

The dinner will include mutton (slow-baked in a Dutch oven), Dutch oven potatoes, sourdough biscuits and a choice of cobblers for dessert. Entertainment for the evening will be furnished by Junction 89.

Tickets are for $16 per person or $48 per family. You can purchase tickets in advance by calling or texting (435) 250-4669. Or they can be purchased at the door.

Other ticket sources are:

Mt. Pleasant: Peel Furniture Works 565 W. Main St., 851- 2341; or Tom Lusk, 851-4453.

Ephraim: Phil Thomas at Bailey Farms, 325 E. 700 North, or Gary Cole, 638 E. 25 South, 851-6955.

The troop consists of about 25 boys from throughout the county. Their charter sponsor is the Lions Club. They meet weekly and participate in monthly campouts. The troop website is sanpetescouts.com.

The dinner is a celebration of the sheep industry of Sanpete County, and the men and boys who herd sheep.

In years past, there were numerous herds of sheep in Sanpete. This tradition continues today.

A few generations ago, the sheepherders lived in canvas-wall tents. These were replaced with the iconic step-side sheep wagon/ sheep camp. In the camp was a small wood range with a cooking surface and an oven.

The herder’s diet typically consisted of a good deal of sourdough.

Troop leaders say the values and skills of the sheep men of Sanpete County parallel those of the Boy Scouts of America.

To reach the camp, take State Street in Mt. Pleasant to 700 South (where the North Sanpete marquee is located). Turn left onto 700 South and continue for a couple of miles to a junction, where you will see a direction- al sign for the camp.