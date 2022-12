Christmas events in Ephraim include a fireworks show.

This float, with the theme, “Christmas story,” was part of the Manti light parade in 2021.

The Messiah is a beloved holiday tradition and will take place this year on Dec. 10 and 11.

The Gunnison community Christmas tree near the Gunnison clock tower.

Mt. Pleasant royalties visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus during the town’s post-Thanksgiving celebration.