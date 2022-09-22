Volleyball

Tuesday, Sept. 13

N. Sanpete 3

Delta 1

DELTA— North Sanpete bashed the Rabbits in four contested sets, winning their first region game of the season; 25-22, 26-24, 19-25, 25-20.

***

Gunnison 0

Duchesne 3

DUCHESNE— The Eagles swept the Bulldogs in three sets, 11-25, 25-27, 11-25. This was Gunnison’s first loss in region competition.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Manti 3

Carbon 2

MANTI— After this roller coaster of a non-region game, Manti won in the tiebreaker set; 26-16, 16-25, 24-26, 25- 23, 15-7. Outside Hitter Rae Chase (#24) was selected as Manti’s player of the match and scored the winning point.

***

N. Sanpete 3

Juan 0

NEPHI— The Hawks tucked away a second region win, beating the Wasps in three sets; 25-23, 25-16, 25-18.

***

Gunnison 0

N. Sevier 3

GUNNISON—Gunnison sur- rendered three sets to the Wolves, 20-25, 17-25, 13-25, and fell to 1-9 on the season.

Girls Soccer

Hawk Adelay Stavros runs ball against Manti defender.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Manti 4

N. Sanpete 3

MT. PLEASANT— On the Hawks’ home turf, Manti managed to hold them off, scoring the only point in the first half and matching NS point for point in the second half.

***

Gunnison

S. Sevier

GUNNISON—Gunnison’s game against South Sevier was rescheduled.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Manti 0

Union 1

MANTI— Union’s Cougars scored the game’s only point in the second half, resulting in a loss for Manti. Both teams now sport 2-2 region records.

***

N. Sanpete 2

Delta 1

DELTA— Delta scored a point in the first half, and NS matched that point in the second half. The game went into overtime during which Lydia Ence scored for a Hawk win.

***

Gunnison 2

San Juan 1

BLANDING—Gunnison earned its first win of the season with a second-half comeback against the Broncos, as Josie Willden and Maria Gonzalez scored a goal each.

Girls Tennis

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Gunnison 1

Emery 4

GUNNISON— Sophomore Adilynn Kjar won her first singles match, but that wasn’t enough for the Bulldogs to win overall in this game.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Manti 6

Wasatch 0

MANTI— Six matches played led to six definitive Templar wins in this matchup.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Manti 4

Delta 2

DELTA— Manti continued their streak with their fourth victory in a row, ending the week with a region record of 5-4.

***

N. Sanpete 5

Wasatch 1

MT. PLEASANT— Neighbor- ing schools went head to head, with NS winning a majority of the matches and reinforcing their region record, which is currently 7-2.

***

Gunnison 0

Canyon View 5

CEDAR CITY— In this away match, Gunnison went 0 for 5 and Canyon View took the crown. Gunnison now sports a 1-7 region record, with their last victory being against Millard on Aug. 30.