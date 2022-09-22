Volleyball
Tuesday, Sept. 13
N. Sanpete 3
Delta 1
DELTA— North Sanpete bashed the Rabbits in four contested sets, winning their first region game of the season; 25-22, 26-24, 19-25, 25-20.
***
Gunnison 0
Duchesne 3
DUCHESNE— The Eagles swept the Bulldogs in three sets, 11-25, 25-27, 11-25. This was Gunnison’s first loss in region competition.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Manti 3
Carbon 2
MANTI— After this roller coaster of a non-region game, Manti won in the tiebreaker set; 26-16, 16-25, 24-26, 25- 23, 15-7. Outside Hitter Rae Chase (#24) was selected as Manti’s player of the match and scored the winning point.
***
N. Sanpete 3
Juan 0
NEPHI— The Hawks tucked away a second region win, beating the Wasps in three sets; 25-23, 25-16, 25-18.
***
Gunnison 0
N. Sevier 3
GUNNISON—Gunnison sur- rendered three sets to the Wolves, 20-25, 17-25, 13-25, and fell to 1-9 on the season.
Girls Soccer
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Manti 4
N. Sanpete 3
MT. PLEASANT— On the Hawks’ home turf, Manti managed to hold them off, scoring the only point in the first half and matching NS point for point in the second half.
***
Gunnison
S. Sevier
GUNNISON—Gunnison’s game against South Sevier was rescheduled.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Manti 0
Union 1
MANTI— Union’s Cougars scored the game’s only point in the second half, resulting in a loss for Manti. Both teams now sport 2-2 region records.
***
N. Sanpete 2
Delta 1
DELTA— Delta scored a point in the first half, and NS matched that point in the second half. The game went into overtime during which Lydia Ence scored for a Hawk win.
***
Gunnison 2
San Juan 1
BLANDING—Gunnison earned its first win of the season with a second-half comeback against the Broncos, as Josie Willden and Maria Gonzalez scored a goal each.
Girls Tennis
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Gunnison 1
Emery 4
GUNNISON— Sophomore Adilynn Kjar won her first singles match, but that wasn’t enough for the Bulldogs to win overall in this game.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Manti 6
Wasatch 0
MANTI— Six matches played led to six definitive Templar wins in this matchup.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Manti 4
Delta 2
DELTA— Manti continued their streak with their fourth victory in a row, ending the week with a region record of 5-4.
***
N. Sanpete 5
Wasatch 1
MT. PLEASANT— Neighbor- ing schools went head to head, with NS winning a majority of the matches and reinforcing their region record, which is currently 7-2.
***
Gunnison 0
Canyon View 5
CEDAR CITY— In this away match, Gunnison went 0 for 5 and Canyon View took the crown. Gunnison now sports a 1-7 region record, with their last victory being against Millard on Aug. 30.