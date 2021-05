I would like to clarify various points from Rep. Steven Lund concerning the building of a second courthouse.

First, renovating the first courthouse makes the most financial sense instead of constructing and all-new building. Second, both state and local business can be conducted there.

We have fine construction companies in the area that will do a superb job. Everything will be state-of-the-art, something Sanpete County can be proud of!

Lewis Mullins

Manti