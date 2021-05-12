Get ready now for Scandinavian Festival

EPHRAIM—For the most part, to participate in the Scandinavian Heritage Festival over Memorial Day weekend (May 28-29), all you need to do is show up. But for several events, including some new ones, you need to take action now.

Beard-growing: If you want to enter the beard-growing contest, a new event, you probably want to start growing and grooming your beard.

Judging will be Saturday May 29 at 2 p.m. on the Snow College lawn. (The exact location will be announced over a loud speaker.)

The judging criteria are size, quality, color, style and presentation, and durability of the beard. Specific definitions for each criterion will be posted soon to the festival website (www.scandinavianfestival.org), according to Jensen Wood, an intern with the festival who is in charge of the contest.

Prizes will go to the man with the most points—and, yes, to the loser, the man with the lowest score. Both prizes will be a beard grooming kit.

Parade: The festival is encouraging entries with a Viking theme. Go to the website, click the link for “events” on the home page, and then click parade. On the parade page, you can fill out an online registration form. The form includes the description of your entry to be read by the parade announcer.

Then print the waiver form, located on the same page, fill it out, sign it and bring it the morning of the parade. Check in is on 300 South at 100 East.

Tom Peterson, parade chairman, says he will accept registration forms through Thursday, May 27. The parade is Saturday, May 29. If you have questions, you can find his phone number on the website.

Quilt Show: Organizers expect as many as 60 quilts to be entered in this year’s show, held Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29, on the second floor of the Ephraim Co-Op.

Entry forms and guidelines are available at the Co-op. There is no entry fee, but there is a limit of two entries per quilter. Quilts and entry forms must be delivered to the Co-Op, 96 N. Main, by Wednesday, May 26 at 5 p.m.

If you have questions, call one of the co-chairs, Marsha Christensen, 851-4061, or Tracie Bradley, 340-0535.

Car Show: To show your vintage car or truck, and be eligible for prizes, you need to register and pay a $25 entry fee ($10 per vehicle for additional vehicles entered by the same person).

You can register and pay the fee by going to the festival website, clicking “events,” and then clicking “car show.” To receive a T-shirt and swag bag, you must register by Friday, May 21.

For information, call Lawrence Durtschi, car show chairman, at 851-7084.

Run Like a Viking: That’s the theme for this year’s fun run, which will include a 1K, 5K, 10K and half marathon.

Suzanne Dean / Messenger Photo

Ephraim City staff members model costume beards that will be handed out to runners in the Run-Like-a-Viking fun run, part of the Scandinavian Heritage Festival. Back (L-R), Shaun Kjar, city manager; Bryan Kimball, director of community development and Michael Patton, recreation director. Middle (L-R) Randi Spurling, Megan Spurling and Jessica Arnoldson of the administrative staff. In front is Rachel Shumaker of the Recreation Department. Runners can have their photos taken, wearing their beards, with Ned “Lars” Larsen, the legendary Viking figure who has intimidated and entertained festival goers for 20 years.

The races other than the half marathon will be Saturday, May 29, beginning at the Ephraim Family Park at 210 E. 300 North, with the 1K starting at 6:30 a.m. and the other races starting over the next hour. The races will follow marked courses through the streets of Ephraim.

This year the half marathon will be on Memorial Day, May 31. Runners will be bused to Lake Hills Campground in Ephraim Canyon and will run downhill into town.

The registration fees range from $10 for the 1K to $30 for the half marathon. To be guaranteed a T-shirt, you must preregister online by Wednesday, May 26.

In past years, runners could ask to be doused with multi-colored powdered paint as they crossed the finish line.

This year, each runner will receive a costume beard. Runners can wear the beards during the race or just put them on at the end. The reward for finishing will be an opportunity to have their photos taken with Ned “Lars” Larsen, the legendary costumed Viking who has attended festivals for the past 20 years.

Vike on a Bike: The lineup for the annual bike race starts at 7:30 a.m. on 100 North at 400 East. There are three courses: Beginner, 4 miles; novice, 7.5 miles; and sport, 10.5 miles.

Registration for all categories is $15. To be guaranteed a shirt and a number, go to the festival website, click the “event” link, then click “Vike on a Bike” and preregister on line by Wednesday, May 26.

For information, contact Monica Nielson at 340-0784.