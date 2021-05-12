Six young ladies compete for Miss Ephraim title Saturday

Peyton Tapp

Romney Andreasen

Cali Alder

Maitlyn Mathews

Karlie Strickland

Madison Worthington

EPHRAIM—The Miss Ephraim Scholarship Pageant with the theme “Brighter than a Shooting Star” is set for Saturday, May 15 at 7 p.m. at the Snow College Eccles Center. Admission is $5 and masks are required.

J.D. Fox will emcee the event, which will feature six lovely contestants from Ephraim vying for the crown. Samantha Everitt, Miss Ephraim for 2019 will not be able to attend, because she is serving a church mission.

Contestant #1 is Madison Worthington, daughter of Jed and Janalee Worthington. Her platform is “Let’s Get Up and Atom!” She will perform a lyrical solo, “Husivik, My Home Town.”

Contestant #2 is Karlie Strickland, daughter of Cody Strickland and Harmonie Poppleton. Her platform is “Breaking the Silence on Human Trafficking,” and her talent will be a vocal solo, “Shallow.”

Contestant #3 is Cali Alder, daughter of Todd and Cindy Alder. Her platform is “Hometown Heroes: Honoring our local Veterans,” and her talent is a flute solo, “Carnival De Venice.”

Contestant #4 is Peyton Tapp, daughter of Brandee Tapp and Danny Tapp. Her platform is “What a Wonderful World,” and she will perform a lyrical solo, “What a Wonderful World,” for her talent.

Contestant #5 is Romney Andreasen, daughter of Mark and Amy Andreasen. Her platform is “Pick Up A Book, Put Down the Device,” and her talent is clogging to “Better When I’m Dancing.”

Contestant #6 is Kaitlyn Mathews, daughter of Jana and Craig Ogden. Her platform is “A Year of Service,” and she will perform a piano solo, “Dancing on the Light,” for her talent.