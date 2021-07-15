Coach takes Hawk wrestlers to compete at Las Vegas nationals

North Sanpete wrestlers (left to right) James Gren, Owen Sunderland, Krew King, Kasey Curtis, Cody Dyches, Porter Taylor, Kyle Scruton (former Hawk) and Karson Curtis enjoy some Las Vegas sights after the wrestling tournament.

LAS VEGAS—North Sanpete High School has a new wrestling coach and he’s not waiting to get his team ready for the upcoming season.

Hawk wrestling coach Cheyne Christensen and assistant coach Kris King took seven wrestlers to the Rocky Mountain Nationals in Las Vegas on July 8 and 9.

Coach Christensen is excited by the Vegas results.

Karson Curtis, sophomore, lead the team by bringing home the gold in the 15U, 170 pound, rookie division. He sealed the deal by pinning his opponent from Hawaii in the second round.

“It was a lot of fun putting the things that Coach Cheyne has been teaching me and seeing that if I listen and use those things, they actually work,” said Curtis.

Also bringing home hardware were freshman Krew King and Cody Dyches.

Dyches placed second after coming back and winning his true second match. King placed 4th place.

“Krew’s biggest moment was beating Aiden Hernandez from Nevada,” mentioned his Mom Jaymi King.

Krew had lost to Hernandez in the championship match a few weeks ago at another tournament.

Other wrestlers who participated were Kasey Curtis and James Gren both going 4 and 2, Owen Sunderland who went 1 and 2 and Porter Taylor.

“Wrestling at this level in the off season will prepare us for this next season,” said Kasey. “If we want to be the best we have to compete with the best and we have to compete when others are sitting at home.”

Coach Christensen is happy with how the boys performed and said it gives him hope for the season ahead.