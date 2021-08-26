County commissioners approve $100K for Road Department shed

MANTI—The Sanpete County Commission has approved spending of up to $100,000 for a new metal roof, insulation and new windows on the Road Department shed at 560 W. 600 South.

At a commission meeting Aug. 4, Tom Seely, Road Department supervisor, told the commission he had received two bids for the roof, one from Lyle Young Welding of Gunnison for $43,850 and one for $52,700 from Clean Cut Roofing of Mt. Pleasant. The Lyle Young bid did not include new windows. The Clean Cut bid did.

Seely said he had also received two bids for insulation, both for about $50,000.

The commission asked Seeley to get a bid on the windows from House of Glass in Ephraim to see how much it would add to the Lyle Young bid and how it compared with the glass portion of the Clean Cut bid.

Commissioners told Seely if he could keep the total project under $100,000 to go ahead. If not, they asked him to come back to the commission for further approval.