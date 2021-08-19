Ephraim Crossing expands and upgrades multi-use development

robert stevens / messenger photo

This aerial photo highlights the location for the upcoming Ephraim Crossing project—one of the most ambitious developments to come to Central Utah in years.

EPHRAIM—The plans for a major future mixed-use development are shaping up in Ephraim.

Ephraim Crossing, central Utah’s newest mixed-use community featuring residential living, business and retail spaces, has acquired 37 more acres, bringing the development plan to 128 acres.

“The expansion of Ephraim Crossing continues the overall growth and development of Ephraim,” said Kevin Romney, partner at Las Vegas-based Camino Verde Group, developer of Ephraim Crossing.

In addition to scooping up more acres for the final community development, Camino Verde Group also recently received approval to change the zoning of Ephraim Crossing from industrial to commercial. This change alone will allow the developers to offer medical facilities in addition to housing and offices.

The expansion comes in the wake of the groundbreaking of Ephraim Crossing’s first residential community, The Estates at Ephraim Crossing. Developers say that, in a relatively short period of time, The Estates has already completed its first four home sales, with homes scheduled to be ready for move-ins by the end of the year.

“There has already been a wide range of interest in Ephraim Crossing, from businesses that want to take advantage of the affordability, to in-state and out-of-state residents who want world-class amenities within a small-town setting,” Romney said.

The Estates is part of Ephraim Crossing’s ongoing efforts to bring a new technology hub to the home of Snow College. Developers say the community will feature affordable and spacious homes, with 44 single-family home sites. Homes vary between five model home options up to 5,500 square feet, including three one-story floor plans and two two-story floor plans.

“I’m impressed with the livability of Ephraim Crossing and how the developments are progressing,” said Ephraim Mayor John Scott. “One of the challenges we’re having in Ephraim is a lack of homes. The market is very slim. … These homes represent an answer to one of the problems we have here in Ephraim, which is a lack of housing.”

Once completed, Ephraim Crossing will include top-tier business spaces and retail shops. The first building planned for the business sector at Ephraim Crossing is a two-story, 32,000 square-foot tech office and co-working facility.

Developers say a strong suit for the project is its location between some of the state’s best outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking, biking and riding trails, state parks and areas to fish and hunt.