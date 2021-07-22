Fairview names 24th of July grand marshals

(Left): Rodaleen and Maurice Turpin have been selected as this year’s grand marshals of Fairview’s Pioneer Day Parade. The city is ready to get back to celebrating Pioneer Day after taking a year off from traditional activities. (Right): Fairview’s horse parade, a part of the city’s Pioneer Day celebration, will see Wade Anderson as its grand marshal.

FAIRVIEW—As part of its week-long celebration for July 24, Fairview has selected its grand marshals for both the annual Pioneer Day Parade and the horse parade.

Longtime Fairview residents Maurice and Rodaleen Turpin will lead the main parade down State Street on Saturday.

Maurice was born and raised and Fairview. Rodaleen grew up in Mountainville, Utah, but has spent the entirety of her marriage to Maurice in Fairview, expect a few months when the couplelived in Salt Lake City.

Maurice spent 37 years working in the coal industry. During that time, Rodaleen was a homemaker and took care of her children and, later, grandchildren. The couple enjoys staying active in the Fairview community. And they are lifelong members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Maurice currently serves as the Mt. Pleasant Stake Patriarch.

In their free time, Maurice and Rodaleen find the most joy in visiting with their friends and family. They also enjoy the company of horses.

The couple has five children: Suzanne Revoir, Rosemary Miceli, Thad Turpin, Kathy Jo Sutherland and Mandy Bartlett. They also have several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

After missing the parade last year due to COVID-19, Maurice and Rodaleen said they are “honored” to be the representatives of Fairview in the Pioneer Day parade.

For Friday’s horse parade, the city selected Wade Anderson as the grand marshal. Anderson spent much of his life around horses and loves the time he spends with them. When he was young, his father, Lowell, and his Uncle Blake taught him how to break horses and how to ride them.

The summers of his early teenage years were spent with only one way to get around—on horseback. He herded sheep at the sheep camp on the side of the mountain.

Anderson spends much of his time taking care of the horses by watering, haying and shoeing them. But he does not have complaints about this commitment.

Anderson will stroll down State Street accompanied by his wife Jan and his children: Tyler (Shawnie, Deegan, Damon, Maya), Jason (Tara, Brooklyn, Blake), Clay (Taylor, Sutton) and Kallie (Dillon Thurston).