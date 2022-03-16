FOUNTAIN GREEN– Miss Lamb Day 2021, Alexis Bradley, will be handing over her title to one of five beautiful contestants on Saturday, March 18 at Fountain Green Elementary at 7 p.m.

Shaelynn Johnson took over as pageant director this year and is going back to the traditional pageant model, following last year’s trial run of choosing the royalty through an application process.

Kenna Cook Hallie Probst Ali Anau Jianna Smith Madolyn Mangum

Contestant one, Kenna Cook, is the daughter of Douglas and TaraLee Cook. Her platform is learning disabilities awareness. She will be doing a musical theater performance to “Once Upon a December” from Anastasia.

Contestant two, Hallie Probst, is the daughter of Josh and Rachal Probst. “Opening books opens doors” is her platform. She will be performing a vocal solo in German to “Touch the Sky” by Julie Fowlis for her talent.

Ali Anau is contestant number 3 and is the daughter of Sam and Raquel Anau. Her platform is bullying prevention. For her talent, she will perform a Polynesian dance to “He Mele No Lilo” by Mark Keali’i Ho’.

Contestant four is Jianna Smith, daughter of Jason and Gina Smith, and her platform is called “perfectly imperfect.” She will be dancing to War Zone by Neena Rose for her talent.

Madolyn Mangum is contestant five, and she is the daughter of Randy and Shandra Mangum. Her platform is entitled “SHINE in our community.” She will be performing a piano piece called “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars for her talent.

Go and support these beautiful young ladies this Saturday. Tickets are $5 apiece, and kids 3 and under are free.