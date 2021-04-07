Founder of ‘United We March’ resigns from Gunnison Council

Justen Mellor cites health and personal reasons

Robert Stevens // Messenger Photo

Justen Mellor, former Gunnison City Councilman, hikes around the Gunnison Valley last September with a heavy pack to train for the Gunnison Gut Check 2020 ruck race. He has organized the event to honor and support veterans, law enforcement and first-responders for the past three years and will do so again this year.

GUNNISON—Justen Mellor has resigned from the Gunnison City Council after serving 17 months.

He submitted the notice Monday, March 29 and explained the decision was due to health and personal reasons.

“Most of all,” Mellor said, “a huge thank you to the citizens of Gunnison City for believing in me; and it was an honor to work for them all.”

His term began after he was elected in November of 2019 and ended last Wednesday.

He recalled cleaning up the River Walk, working with the library board and fire department and the G-Hill renovation project as being among the most memorable work of his tenure.

“It was a learning experience; but to be in there and work with the mayor and other council members, I enjoyed it,” he said. “I learned a lot of the workings of a city.”

He said he planned to remain on the G-Hill trails committee, which has worked to develop a recreation area and put lights on the “G.”

In September, United We March will hold a fourth annual commemorative event. The event has included ruck races, fundraising, parades and speakers to honor fallen heroes and support veterans. This year, the event will take place on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

“If there’s somebody that fills my spot, they’ll do great,” Mellor said.

Gunnison Mayor Lori Nay said anyone who is a Gunnison resident and has lived there for at least one year may apply to fill the vacancy. The Gunnison City Council will select the next person to serve the rest of the ongoing term from those applicants. This term will end in November of 2023.

The city council will hold a regular meeting at tonight at 7 p.m. at city hall, where Mellor’s replacement will be a topic.

Mayor Nay thanked Mellor for his service on the council and said he will be missed.

“He’s been a wonderful addition to our city council,” she said. “He just did a really good job and was positive and forward thinking and really cared about the people he served, and we’re really going miss him.”