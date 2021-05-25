Peter and Denise (Frandsen) Kroff

Peter and Denise (Frandsen) Kroff were married in Tuolumne, California, on March 20, 2020, in a rush to catch the County Recorder before offices shutdown. They both went to work that morning and decided by noon, “Hey let’s go!” They moved their plans up by two months and decided to “elope” in a very unique way.

Still wanting to include their family and friends, they decided to get married on Facebook Live! The couple made the “announcement” during their drive across a few county lines, inviting everyone to join them in a few hours to watch as they tied the knot.

During a “break” in the livestream (as Denise’s phone had died) the minister previously arranged notified them that he would be unable to perform the ceremony.

In a hurry Peter’s father, Bryan Kroff, registered online as a minister so that he could marry the excited couple. With the livestream back up, they were married at the gazebo, of West Side Park, Tuolumne, California. The exact spot Peter had proposed just one month prior on Feb.22, 2020.

True to form for Peter and Denise, their marriage was both unique and brought a smile to many faces. They were so happy to still share their special day with family and friends tuning in from coast to coast, and even a few viewers in the UK, Mexico, and Japan.

Though 2020 was an interesting year for all, it has proven a wonderful first year for the happy couple. They recently “honeymooned” and celebrated their first anniversary at Big Sur, California.

Peter grew up in Folsom, California. Denise grew up in Gunnison, Utah. The happy couple resides in Cameron Park, California, with their beloved dog Ace, and cats Princess and Moe.

The parents of the groom are Bryan and Pamela Kroff, and the parents of the bride are Maxilynn and the late A. Chad Frandsen.

The Kroffs look forward to now celebrating their union with family and friends, June 5, 2021, 6-9 p.m., down on the farm in Axtell, Utah. The Kroffs are registered at Rasmussen Ace Hardware and Valley Furniture.