Jesse Lue Bradley

Jesse Lue Bradley, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from a very long battle with cancer.

Jesse Lue was born on March 1, 1941 and had just celebrated his 80th birthday. He was born to Merritt E. and Jessie Mills Bradley in Sterling. Already having three boys his mom desperately wanted a girl, but she was blessed with another boy. Along came Jesse Lue, who was named after his mom and middle name of Lue after his mother’s brother who had just left for military duty.

Jesse Lue graduated from Manti High School and continued his education at Snow College, graduating with a degree in welding. He furthered his education at Utah State University and graduated with a teaching degree in Industrial Arts. He taught industrial arts at Union High School in Roosevelt and also Ogden High School.

His heart was not in teaching so he went to work for Heritage Homes as a manager in the building department. He built cabinets in his garage as a hobby for several years, then decided to build cabinets full time.

He opened his own custom cabinet shop with his son Kevin. He ran that business until he retired in June 2001.

Jesse Lue married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Ann Braithwaite on March 27, 1959, they just celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. There were sealed in the Manti Temple a year later. Jesse Lue loved to be with his family at Lake Powell, camping, fishing, ATV riding, and vacationing in Mexico.

Jesse Lue is survived by his wife, Barbara, who cared for him for many years; children: Diane Frame, Kevin (Heide) Bradley, Cindy (TJ) Walton; grandchildren: Holly (Mike) Coleman, Derrick (Jen) Frame, Roxanne (Chris) Freehling, Marcus (Brooke) Frame, Melanie McAlister, Justin Bradley, Jordan Walton, Houston Walton; and 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jerry Bradley, Keith (Camille) Bradley, sister-in-law, Helen Bradley. He is preceded in death by his parents, Merritt and Jessie Bradley; parents-in-law, Miles and Ellen Braithwaite; older brother, Larry; sister-in-law, Mary and his uncle Lue.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Ephraim 4th Ward Chapel. Viewings will be held at the church on Wednesday, May 26, from 6-7 p.m. and prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Interment will be in the Manti City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.