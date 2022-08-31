Gary S. Backus passed away in his home in Spring City on Aug. 24, 2022, surrounded by family.

Gary was born April 23, 1936, to Eugene and Gertrude Cordner Backus. He was the fourth of eight children. He grew up working hard with his parents and siblings on the family fruit farm in Orem. As a young man, playing fast pitch softball with his brothers was one of his greatest joys.

Gary S. Backus

He served an honorable mission for the LDS Church to the Western States Mission. Shortly after his return from missionary service, he joined the National Guard where he excelled in heavy equipment operation and training.

Gary married JuLane Go- odrich on July 7, 1960, in the Manti Temple. They spent many happy times at the ball fields, camping, and hunting. Family meant everything to Gary, and he loved working and playing together. Gary and JuLane were married for 37 years before her passing in 1997.

Gary worked in the heavy construction trade as a Project Superintendent and Heavy Equipment Operator. He built roads and pipelines throughout Utah and surrounding states for Dunn Construction and Harper. He loved working heavy machinery. After retirement he spent his time exploring the mountains, farming hay, and keeping a beautiful garden.

The outdoors brought great joy to Gary. He especially loved camping at the Backus property in Mount Pleasant. Hunting, wood trips, and fall leaves were some of his favorite things. He loved shooting and was an exceptional marksman.

Gary married Joyce Gillman on June 2, 2001. Together, they were wonderful companions and enjoyed many happy years spending time together, including four-wheeling trips with friends. Often, his faithful dog, Belle, also went along.

Gary served quietly in many capacities in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved his associations in those callings. His faith was evident in all aspects of his life, and he led by example. He and Joyce served in the Manti Temple for many years. He was mindful of others needs and went about doing good.

Gary is preceded in death by JuLane Goodrich Backus, two brothers, Earl and D.O. Backus, and a sister, LaRae Slack. He is survived by Joyce Gillman Backus, and his children Sharon (Gregg) Tobler, Colleen (Dean) Andersen, Boyd (DeAnn) Backus, Rachel (Brady) Miller, and Marci (Grant) Murdoch, He is also survived by 24 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren, his brothers, Richard, Delano and Russell Backus, and his sister, Gerene Pyne. He was close to and survived by the Gillman children, Connie McCaughey, Kale (LaDean) Gillman, Craig (Tracy) Gillman, 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Viewings were held Sunday Aug. 28, 2022, from 5-6:30 p.m. and Monday from 9-10 a.m. All services held at the Spring City LDS Chapel, 7655 East 15000 North Spring City. Interment in the Orem City Cemetery. Online con- dolences and recorded funeral service at rasmussenmortuary. com in his obituary.