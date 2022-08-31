Sanpete County Fair Junior Livestock
Grand champion beef, grand champion lamb, overall lamb showman: Kort Sorenson, Gunnison.
Reserve champion beef, Nicole Otten, Gunnison.
Grand champion swine, Baylee Denton, Mayfield.
Reserve champion swine, Axton Sorenson, Centerfield.
Reserve champion lamb, Bred and owned champion goat, Overall breed showman, and Overall goat showman, Bodie Wright, Fountain Green.
Grand champion goat, Rylee Andreasen, Mt. Pleasant.
Reserve champion goat, Kelsha Coates, Centerfield.
Grand champion dairy goat, Grand champion dairy goat doe, Reserve champion dairy goat kid, Reserve champion bred and owned goat, Paige Zanocco, Spring City.
Grand champion bred and owned beef and Reserve champion bred and owned beef, Jentry Rigby, Indianola.
Grand champion bred and owned swine, D’Enna Barclay, Mayfield.
Reserve champion bred and owned swine, Kaydence Barclay, Mayfield.
Grand champion bred and owned lamb, Paige Otten, Centerfield.
Reserve champion bred and owned lamb, Jocelyn Schoppem, Spring City.
Overall swine showman, Rawlee Coates, Gunnison.
Overall dairy goat showman, Crystal Holyoak, Spring City.
Exhibit Building
Judges Choice – Darrel Olsen
People’s Choice – Sandi Schoppe
Best Fair Theme – Sandi Schoppe
Best of Show – Typhena Harmon
Best Fair Theme Quilt – Eva Olsen
Pet Show
Best bird and fowl: Sadie Christensen
Best small dog: Derrick Johnson, Ephraim
Open class winner: Redge Christensen, Ephraim Most unique pet: Quay Sorensen, Ephraim
Best cat: Macie Smith
Best costume: Linda Christensen, Manti
Best reptile: Aden Johnson
Best large pet: Statler Nielsen, Ephraim
Rabbit Showmanship
(category, winner, rabbit breed)
Best of show: Thomas Porter, New Zealand Giant Grand champion, large breed: Thomas Porter, New Zealand Giant
Grand champion, small breed: Ember Wirsch, Lionhead
Reserve champion, large breed: Iceli Flanco, Flemish Giant
Reserve champion, small breed: Crystal Holyoak, Lionhead
Best of breed: J.D. Mann, Black Chinchilla
Small animal barn poster contest winners:
Wyatt Mann; Lexi Bost
(poster titled “All about piggies”)
Demolition Derby
Heavy Class
1st place: Matt Groeschl, Weber County, $4,000.
2nd place: Brad Bowman, Heber City, $2,500.
3rd place: Case Barker, Heber City, $1,500.
4th place: Anthony Sargent, Salt Lake City, $1,000.
Most aggressive driver: Clancy Johnson, Fairview $1,000.
Medium class
1st place: Robby Layton, Ephriam, $4,000.
2nd place: Jace Wilson, Gunnison, $2,500.
3rd place: Clay Stewart, Coalville $1,500.
4th place: Cassidy Jensen, Moroni $1,000.
Most aggressive driver: Jon Dingemanse, Fairview, $1,000.
Light class
1st place: Jace Wilson, Gunnison, $4,000.
2nd place: Tyson McPherson, Nephi, $2,500.
3rd place: Clay Stewart Coalville, $1,500.
4th place: Kayden Lyons, Manti, $1,000.
Most aggressive driver: Tyson McPherson, Nephi, $1,000.
Mini
1st place: Dallin Carter, Manti, $3,000.
2nd place: Collin Carter, Manti, $1,750.
3rd place: Tyson Wilson, Payson, $1,000.
4th place: Ricky McMillian, Redmond, $750.
Most aggressive driver: Dallin Carter Manti, $750.
Trucks
1st place: Spencer Proctor, Lynndyl, Millard County, $3,000.
2nd place: Dallin Proctor Leamington, Millard County, $1,750.
3rd place: Justin Sutherland Mona, Juab County, $1,000.
4th place: Mauricio Reyes Nephi, $750.
Most aggressive driver: Dallin Proctor Leamington, Millard County, $750.