Sanpete County Fair Junior Livestock

Junior Livestock participants, all in one group.

Grand champion beef, grand champion lamb, overall lamb showman: Kort Sorenson, Gunnison.

Reserve champion beef, Nicole Otten, Gunnison.

Grand champion swine, Baylee Denton, Mayfield.

Reserve champion swine, Axton Sorenson, Centerfield.

Reserve champion lamb, Bred and owned champion goat, Overall breed showman, and Overall goat showman, Bodie Wright, Fountain Green.

Grand champion goat, Rylee Andreasen, Mt. Pleasant.

Reserve champion goat, Kelsha Coates, Centerfield.

Grand champion dairy goat, Grand champion dairy goat doe, Reserve champion dairy goat kid, Reserve champion bred and owned goat, Paige Zanocco, Spring City.

Grand champion bred and owned beef and Reserve champion bred and owned beef, Jentry Rigby, Indianola.

Grand champion bred and owned swine, D’Enna Barclay, Mayfield.

Reserve champion bred and owned swine, Kaydence Barclay, Mayfield.

Grand champion bred and owned lamb, Paige Otten, Centerfield.

Reserve champion bred and owned lamb, Jocelyn Schoppem, Spring City.

Overall swine showman, Rawlee Coates, Gunnison.

Overall dairy goat showman, Crystal Holyoak, Spring City.

Exhibit Building

Judges Choice – Darrel Olsen

People’s Choice – Sandi Schoppe

Best Fair Theme – Sandi Schoppe

Best of Show – Typhena Harmon

Best Fair Theme Quilt – Eva Olsen

Winners of the pet show along with members of royalties who help stage and judge the show were: Front row (L-R): Redge Sorensen, Ephraim, first in the open class; Macie Smith, best cat; Quay Sorensen, Ephraim, most unique pet; Statler Nielson, Ephraim, best large pet; Audrey Christensen, Manti; Sadie Christensen, Manti, best bird and fowl; and Derrick Johnson, best small dog. Back row (L-R): Nichole Otten, Sterling, Sanpete County Sweetheart first attendant; Sadie Cartright, Ephraim, Sweetheart second attendant; Aden Johnson, best reptile; Linde Christensen, best costume; Tayzlee Beesley, Mt. Pleasant, Sanpete County Junior Princess; and Alana Nielsen, Sterling, Sanpete County Sweetheart.

Pet Show

Best bird and fowl: Sadie Christensen

Best small dog: Derrick Johnson, Ephraim

Open class winner: Redge Christensen, Ephraim Most unique pet: Quay Sorensen, Ephraim

Best cat: Macie Smith

Best costume: Linda Christensen, Manti

Best reptile: Aden Johnson

Best large pet: Statler Nielsen, Ephraim

Rabbit Showmanship

(category, winner, rabbit breed)

Best of show: Thomas Porter, New Zealand Giant Grand champion, large breed: Thomas Porter, New Zealand Giant

Grand champion, small breed: Ember Wirsch, Lionhead

Reserve champion, large breed: Iceli Flanco, Flemish Giant

Reserve champion, small breed: Crystal Holyoak, Lionhead

Best of breed: J.D. Mann, Black Chinchilla

Small animal barn poster contest winners:

Wyatt Mann; Lexi Bost

(poster titled “All about piggies”)

Demolition Derby

Heavy Class

1st place: Matt Groeschl, Weber County, $4,000.

2nd place: Brad Bowman, Heber City, $2,500.

3rd place: Case Barker, Heber City, $1,500.

4th place: Anthony Sargent, Salt Lake City, $1,000.

Most aggressive driver: Clancy Johnson, Fairview $1,000.

Medium class

1st place: Robby Layton, Ephriam, $4,000.

2nd place: Jace Wilson, Gunnison, $2,500.

3rd place: Clay Stewart, Coalville $1,500.

4th place: Cassidy Jensen, Moroni $1,000.

Most aggressive driver: Jon Dingemanse, Fairview, $1,000.

Light class

1st place: Jace Wilson, Gunnison, $4,000.

2nd place: Tyson McPherson, Nephi, $2,500.

3rd place: Clay Stewart Coalville, $1,500.

4th place: Kayden Lyons, Manti, $1,000.

Most aggressive driver: Tyson McPherson, Nephi, $1,000.

Mini

1st place: Dallin Carter, Manti, $3,000.

2nd place: Collin Carter, Manti, $1,750.

3rd place: Tyson Wilson, Payson, $1,000.

4th place: Ricky McMillian, Redmond, $750.

Most aggressive driver: Dallin Carter Manti, $750.

Trucks

1st place: Spencer Proctor, Lynndyl, Millard County, $3,000.

2nd place: Dallin Proctor Leamington, Millard County, $1,750.

3rd place: Justin Sutherland Mona, Juab County, $1,000.

4th place: Mauricio Reyes Nephi, $750.

Most aggressive driver: Dallin Proctor Leamington, Millard County, $750.