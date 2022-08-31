EPHRAIM—Helicopter rides will be just one of the at- tractions at the Sanpete County Fly-in on Saturday Sept. 10 (a week from this coming Saturday) from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Ephraim-Manti Airport.

Henry (left) and Lander Hart of Bluff, San Juan County, showed off their model planes, including their landing techniques, at the 2019 Sanpete Fly-in.

Tom Herbert, flight instructor and chairman of the airport board, said most of the activities are “static” displays for educational purposes. But he expects the helicopter rides, which cost $35 per person, to be booked solid this year.

“Last year we had about 900 people, the year before COVID we had 1,200, and this year we are hoping to break our previous record,” he says.

Events begin with a safety briefing for pilots and other participants. A free breakfast, open to the public, will be provided from 7:30-9:30 a.m. (Donations will be gratefully accepted.)

There may also be a hot air balloon demonstration and a parachute flag drop (if funds can be secured to pay for it).

Displays will set up by the Utah State University and Southern Utah University Aviation Departments. Salt Lake Community College may also attend to inform visitors about its aircraft mechanic program.

Lifeflight from Intermountain Health Care will open the doors of its aircraft to explain what they do and how they do it. A fire engine from Ephraim City will also be on hand. Snow College will provide band entertainment, coordinated by Professor Vance Larsen.

There is also a free car show, beginning at 8 a.m.

“We just had a chapter approved for the Experimental Air Association, and local model aircraft builders will bring some of their planes for display,” Herbert says.

Youth activities like last year’s rocket launches are be- ing handled by the Ephraim City Youth Council. The youth council is also running the

“kid’s hangar” with activities for children.

Admission is free. The South Sanpete School District PTA will have a lunch truck on hand, and Coca-Cola is bring- ing a trailer.

“We hope to grow our event,” Herbert says. “This year, we will be having short takeoff and landing demonstrations, and next year we could maybe have a competition.

“Airports aren’t supposed to and don’t make money,” Herbert concludes, “But they do bring money to the community. This is a resource Sanpete can be proud of.”