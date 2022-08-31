GUNNISON—There comes a time in every individual’s life when they are faced with a cold reality: The world will not change for you, Lance Allred, a former NBA player and motivational speaker, told Gunnison Valley High School students earlier this month.

Lance Allred, the first deaf player in the NBA, talks to students at Gunnison Valley High School about his “Principles of Perseverance.”

Though comfort is what the human mind instinctively strives for, Allred said, the world we live in is inherently uncomfortable. Since the world does not bend and tailor itself to fit our personal needs, we must fit our personal needs within the world in which we already live.

Allred explained to the student body that certain principles and truths, if lived, will lead to success. He referred to these as “The Five Principles of Perseverance,” which are accountability, integrity, compassion, acceptance and discomfort.

On accountability, Allred said that there are millions of excuses that one can use for why something is not getting done. Anyone and everyone can find an excuse for why their life isn’t the way they want it to be. Successful people, however, do not let anyone or anything decide their life for them. They mold their own lives, and they are the captain of their own ships.

On integrity, Allred asked, “Are you being honest with yourself and others? If someone leaves a room, can they trust that you will be the same person you were when they were present?”

You should be solid in your character, and the ever-changing environment should never change the person who you become, he said.

On compassion, Allred advised students to be comfortable and confident in who they are. Being cool never got anybody anything except a worthless opinion. However, your true self and how you make people feel will have a more important impact than most will ever know.

On acceptance, Allred counseled that though you have full control of how you live your life, you do not have control of anyone else. After you have done everything you can do on your part and are absolutely sure that there is nothing else you can do, you need to accept that the situation is now out of your hands and move on.

Then on discomfort, Allred gave the analogy that no one makes 10 out of 10 free throws the first time they pick up a basketball, and no one starts a multi-million-dollar business overnight.



Failure is the night to success’s upcoming day; the two go hand-in-hand and one cannot achieved one without the other. Life is about failing and failing but growing as a result. He asked students, “How willing are you to fail to enjoy the excitement of success?”

Allred concluded by telling students that they are the determining factor of their own lives. Through choices you have already made, Allred said, you have created the life you are currently living. Therefore, you have the ability to shape and mold your future. He said this leaves only one question:

“How do you want to live your life, and what are you willing to do for it?”