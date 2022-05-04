GUNNISON—Gunnison City Hall has a familiar face in a new job. Valerie Anderson, who was serving as the city’s treasurer, will be the city’s new recorder and will be joined with a new face, Mandi Buege, as the new treasurer.

Anderson said she is excited to continue to learn new things and grow in her job at Gunnison City.

She grew up in southwest Wyoming, where she attended school in Evanston and was involved in volleyball, basketball and track. She pursued track in college and was on the team at Southern Utah University in Cedar City.

That is where she met her husband, Scott. They were married in 2008 and moved to Gunnison in 2010. Together they have three kids: Oakley, age 8; Haddie, age 7, and Korver, age 5.

“We love all things sports and outdoors at our house,” she said.

Anderson said that she has grown to love the “little valley” over the past 12 years because even though the town is growing, it still maintains the “small town feel.”

Buege said that she is excited to be a part of the many people who work for Gunnison City.

“I look forward to getting to the know the community better,” she said.

Buege grew up in Axtell and said that after being away for six years, she couldn’t wait to get back. She has been married to her husband, Vince, for 18 years. Together they have two kids, Taiya and Anthony.

As a family, they enjoy any kind of outdoor adventure, especially if it’s in the mountains. She said that some of their best adventures happen on the “spur of the moment.”

Buege loves that there are so many communities that come together to create Gunnison Valley.

“Gunnison is such a beautiful place to grow up,” she said. “I am thankful my kids get to do that here.”