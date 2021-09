Miller Van Schmitt was born to Ronald Schmitt and Bethany Smail of Mt. Pleasant on Aug. 3, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces.

Malcom Jude Bean was born to Trenton and Simone Bean of Ephraim on Aug. 11, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces.

Addilyn Kerry Roberts was born to Mark and Michele Roberts of Gunnison on Aug. 19, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces.